Hit to Russia's economy must be proportional to Russia's unprecedented brutality, Metsola said

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has stated the need to develop a strategy that will hit the Russian economy in proportion to the unprecedented brutality of Russia's war against Ukraine.

"Ukraine is fighting for our values ​​in the most impossible conditions, and we must support them. This means that we must immediately adopt a new package of strong sanctions. We must persecute those who play a role in supporting Putin and close the existing holes (in the existing sanctions).

Putin's oligarchs and all members of his political party must not find a place to hide, "she said during a plenary session of the European Parliament.





According to her, the EU "must start working on a strategy to make this illegal invasion the most costly mistake the Kremlin has ever made."

"The blow to the Russian economy must be commensurate with the unprecedented brutality we see. Our companies must look elsewhere for growth, and we will support that.

"Europe must accelerate its policy of zero dependence on the Kremlin, and the whole of Europe - on the supply of Russian energy, we must impose a mandatory embargo (on energy) and stop indirect funding for these bombs," - added Metsola.

The President of the European Parliament also spoke in favor of even greater support for Ukraine.

"This means logistical assistance, more humanitarian aid, and more military equipment, which they desperately need. They are fighting for us and are waiting for our help," she said.

