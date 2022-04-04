Biden does not consider atrocities of occupiers in Bucha genocide: "This is war crime"

US President Joe Biden considers the atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers in Bucha a war crime, but not genocide.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

Asked by reporters whether the crimes of the Russian occupiers in Bucha were genocide, Biden said: "No. I think it is a war crime."

"You may remember that I was criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, you did see what happened in Bucha. He is a war criminal. But we must gather information. We must continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs. to continue the fight, and we need to get all the details for a war crimes trial. This guy is cruel, and what is happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone has seen it", he said.

Biden also said he was considering imposing additional sanctions on Russia.

