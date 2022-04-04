Hackers send letter-virus "War criminals of Russian Federation.htm" to state bodies of Ukraine, - CERT-UA
According to Censor.NET with reference to CERT-UA.
It is noted that the e-mail contains an HTML-file "War criminals of the Russian Federation.htm", the opening of which will lead to the creation of a computer RAR-archive "Viyskovi_zlochinci_RU.rar". The mentioned archive contains a file-label "War criminals destroying Ukraine (home addresses, photos, phone numbers, pages in social networks) .lnk". Its discovery will lead to the attackers gaining remote access to the victim's computer.
The activity is associated with the activities of the UAC-0010 group (Armageddon).
Cyber experts draw attention to the need for additional verification of e-mails with attachments in the form of HTM-files, because, at present, the level of their detection is low.