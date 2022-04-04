Worst situation in Borodyanka - Venediktova on atrocities by occupants in Kyiv region

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that the worst situation in terms of the number of victims in the Kyiv region is in Borodyanka.

She stated this in air of TV marathon, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In fact, the situation with regard to the victims is worse in Borodyanka. I think that we will talk more separately about Borodyanka," she noted.

At the same time, Venediktova added, we should not forget about other regions that have been liberated thanks to the AFU.

