Three regiments of Russian occupants have 40% loss of personnel, - AFU General Staff

The General Staff of the AFU released operational information on losses of the Russian occupants as of April 4.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of AFU.

The message notes: "The enemy continues to suffer losses during the full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. During the entire time of the Russian-Ukrainian war, since February 24 this year, representatives of the military command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation only twice announced losses of personnel of the grouping of troops that conducts actions on the territory of our State.

Despite the so-called "official" Russian number of losses, it periodically becomes known about losses of individual units and divisions of the occupants. According to available information, losses of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division (Kamishin, Volgograd Region) of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District, in particular: The 33rd, 255th and 294th Motorized Rifle Regiments, which have returned to their permanent bases, lost 40% of their personnel, armament and military hardware. As a consequence, a significant part of the servicemen who managed to return are trying to resign.

Read more: Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 18.3 thousand people, 147 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 647 tanks and 1,844 armored vehicles. PHOTO