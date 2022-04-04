Send pictures of Russian killers. Technology makes it possible to find everyone - Fedorov urged to help find Russians who committed atrocities in Bucha. PHOTO

Minister of Digital Transformation Fedorov claims that most of the Russian killers who committed atrocities in Bucha, Gostomel, and Irpen have already been found with the help of artificial intelligence.

According to Censor.net, Mikhaylo Fedorov posted a photo in his Telegram of a Russian army special forces officer, Artem Lazarev, sending the loot to his family.

"They robbed and killed civilians in Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel... and then sent all the loot to their families. Their faces were recorded by a camera in a delivery service office in Belarus. Most of these killers have already been found thanks to artificial intelligence. Hundreds more photos and videos of their faces are being processed. Everyone who killed innocent Ukrainians in our homes will be found," Fedorov writes.

Also, the Head of the Ministry of Finance appealed to all residents of Kyiv region, the residents of Bucha, Irpen, Gostomel.

"Send here @ruskie_vbyvtsi photos/video of Russian army killers, get up the surveillance cameras that managed to capture their faces, get up the videos and photos that were able to be taken. We will never forgive this. Technology will make it possible to find everyone," Fedorov urged all Ukrainians to join the search for Russian killers.

