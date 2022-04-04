In liberated Bucha in children's sanatorium was found with five dead - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO

The bodies of five tortured men were found in the basement of a children's sanatorium in the liberated city of Bucha, Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the press service of the Оffice of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"Prosecutors together with police officers of the Kyiv region discovered a prison in the city of Bucha. In the basement of one of the children's sanatoriums law enforcers found the bodies of five men with their hands tied. Members of the armed forces of the Russian Federation tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them," the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office and district prosecutor's offices in Kyiv region, criminal proceedings on violations of laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) are being investigated.

Measures are being taken to establish the facts of each war crime and the persons involved in Russian anger in order to bring them to justice.