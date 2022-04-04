Zelensky approved structure of delegation for negotiations with Russian Federation, headed by Arakhamia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved the delegation to participate in negotiations with Russia on the preparation and negotiation of a draft treaty on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was headed by the head of the "Servant of the People" fraction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia.

The corresponding decree was published on the website of the Head of State, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The delegation also included Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytsky.

In addition, the experts of the delegation include international lawyer Oleksandr Malynovsky and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Oleksandr Chaly.

Ukrainian deputies Andrey Kostin (faction "Servant of People"), Dmitry Lubinets (group "For the Future") and Rustem Umerov (faction "Golos") were approved as members of the delegation with agreement.

The head of the delegation is authorized to change the structure of the delegation by agreement with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The head of the delegation may also involve employees of state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations in agreement with the heads, scientific advisors and experts to support the work.

The decree also approves the directives of the delegation (attached secretly).