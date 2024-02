The territory of Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world.

This was announced on Twitter by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Even before the military invasion, more than 1.8 million people lived for eight years surrounded by mines," the report said.

Read more: Russia has mined about 80,000 square kilometers in Ukraine, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs