Junior Sergeant Nazar Nebozhinsky shot down three enemies' "armor" in battle and saved 20 soldiers at cost of his own life. VIDEO

Junior sergeant from Rivne Nazar Nebozhynsky saved 20 soldiers at the cost of his own life.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to rivnepost.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

It is noted that this happened in the Chernihiv region when Ukrainian servicemen repulsed one of the villages from the Russian invaders.

Nazar Nebozhinsky shot down three enemies' "armor", but the last gun managed to work and mortally wounded him.

"There were 20 people behind our infantry fighting vehicle. If he hadn't done what he did, all twenty of us would have been torn to pieces. Nebozhinsky Nazar is a real hero. He saved us with his life," said Narazra's fighting brother.

Read more: Situation in regions - reports of regional military administrations