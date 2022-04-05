Zelenskyi about talks after racist atrocities in Bucha: "want it or not, so the question will not stand".
Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with Ukrainian journalists, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"Want it or not, so the question will not stand. There will be a question of negotiations, a question of how strong you will be at the negotiating table...
To say today, let's not talk about anything - the easiest position... the most difficult thing is to talk about what they did (meaning war crimes in Bucha. - Ed.), to recognize them as enemies, to know that this is specifically Russia's war against Ukraine... We believe that this is genocide, that they must be punished for everything. And with all this position to find opportunities to meet, "- said Zelenskyi.
According to him, it may happen that no meeting will take place.