Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev said that the Ukrainians - it's like a fake.

He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET

"Deep Ukrainians, fueled by anti-Russian poison and all-consuming lies about their identity, are one big fake. This phenomenon has never been in history. And it doesn't exist now. To change the bloody and myth-ridden consciousness of some Ukrainians today is the most important goal in the name of peace for future generations of Ukrainians themselves," Medvedev said.





