"Ukrainianness is fake. It wasn't and isn't. To change consciousness is most important goal," Medvedev said.

He wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET
"Deep Ukrainians, fueled by anti-Russian poison and all-consuming lies about their identity, are one big fake. This phenomenon has never been in history. And it doesn't exist now. To change the bloody and myth-ridden consciousness of some Ukrainians today is the most important goal in the name of peace for future generations of Ukrainians themselves," Medvedev said.