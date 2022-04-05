Zelenskyi hopes for evacuation of killed and wounded defenders from Mariupol - Turkey is ready to help

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes to remove the bodies of dead defenders and wounded from Mariupol.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian journalists, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have agreed with Turkey for today. It is ready to take out the wounded and killed by ship today, to transport them from Berdyansk. All the infrastructure is ready to evacuate the wounded and dead," he said in an interview with Ukrainian journalists shown as part of a telethon on Tuesday.





"We are waiting for Putin's approval. This moment depends on it. If we fail, we will know for sure that the Russian president personally doesn't give this opportunity," Zelenskyi said.