Intelligence publishes list of servicemen from Nizhny Novgorod who committed war crimes in Kyiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of Russian servicemen from the 96th separate reconnaissance brigade of the First Tank Army from Nizhny Novgorod who committed war crimes against civilians in the Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Central Intelligence Agency on Telegram.

"Every Ukrainian must know their names! The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has obtained a list of servicemen of 96 separate reconnaissance brigades of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District (unit 52634) in Nizhny Novgorod who are committing war crimes against the people of Ukraine in Kyiv region," message.

The MOU stressed that all war criminals will be brought to justice and prosecuted.

You can view the list at the link .

Watch more: In Mariupol Dominican Republic civilian ship fired by occupants, crew member wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS