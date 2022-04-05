6-year-old boy on grave of his mother, buried in yard of house in Kyiv region. PHOTO
The network continues to publish photos of the consequences of the crimes of the Russian occupiers in the Kiev region.
As Censor.NET reports, the photo was published by journalist Tetyana Danylenko.
"Kyiv region. A 6-year-old boy on the grave of his mother, buried in the yard. Each of these photos could stop the war. If Russia could be stopped in any other way than military defeat and economic collapse," she wrote.
Photo author: AP Photo / Rodrigo Abd