Vandals in Budapest painted exhibition about war in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The exhibition "Russian-Ukrainian War up close", opened in Budapest a week ago, was painted with inscriptions in Hungarian on election night.

According to Censor.NET this was reported by European Truth with reference to the Hungarian media, including Azonnali, 24.hu.

According to them, the stands with photos were painted in the evening or on the night of the election.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary is deeply shocked by the damage to the photo exhibition "Russian-Ukrainian War up close", which opened on March 29 in J. Moritz Square. "After the whole world had the opportunity to see all the horrors left behind by the Russian occupiers in the liberated Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel," said Ukrainian Ambassador to Hungary Lyubov Nepop.

According to Azonnali, the opening of the exhibition was also not very calm, several hooligans shouted pro-Russian slogans during official speeches.

24.hu notes that they were told at the Budapest Main Police Station that they were unaware of the case. The district department opened a case of vandalism after press reports.