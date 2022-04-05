Number of victims among civilian population of Bucha is much higher: they began to find tortured in yards and houses. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Bucha, corpses of Ukrainians killed and tortured by Russians began to be found in yards and houses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by ex-deputy Yehor Firsov.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

See more: 6-year-old boy on grave of his mother, buried in yard of house in Kyiv region. PHOTO

"Bad news from Bucha. In fact, the number of civilian casualties is much higher.

Today we found the bodies of killed civilians in houses and yards. If the bodies were seen on the street at once, the other victims must be searched, and it is unknown how many.

It is very difficult for the psyche. You walk down the street - the dog barks, the wind moves the gate, the door to the house is open.

You think that people will come out now, you say goodbye to them, ask "how are you here?". You enter the yard… and see the bodies of the dead. You understand that most likely, I was the first to find them", he wrote.

See more: Shot cars, looted shops and destroyed houses: consequences of Russian occupation of Bucha and Irpin. PHOTOS