Kharkiv is well-armed and prepared for defense, - Terekhov

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov urged citizens not to panic about information about a possible assault on the occupiers: the city is well-armed and prepared for defense.

Terekhov said this in an address to the townspeople, published on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"I know how you feel now, I know what a sleepless night you had when you learned from the media that Russian invaders might try to take our city of Kharkiv. In this regard, I want to say the following: Kharkiv on February 24 and Kharkiv on April 5 - "These are two different cities in terms of defense capabilities. Kharkiv is a well-armed and well-prepared city for defense," Terekhov said.

He referred to the opinion of Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, who believes that taking Kharkiv as an enemy is a task that cannot be solved.

Terekhov also noted that initially, the Russian occupation forces were preparing to take all of Ukraine in three days. But during this time they retreated from Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, and Chernihiv. Our troops liberated many settlements of the country.

The mayor believes that the enemies are trying to sow panic and demoralize the city's residents, but Kharkiv residents will not give them such an opportunity. Because the people of Kharkiv have always been famous for their spirit and core. Therefore, he called on all citizens to demonstrate "our spirit, our indomitable will and endurance."

He is confident that the military and territorial defense will defend Kharkiv.

