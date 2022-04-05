5th package of sanctions against Russia will include coal embargo, closure of EU ports and number of restrictions - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has revealed the contents of the fifth package of sanctions against Russia. According to her, they include the closure of ports for Russian ships, the coal embargo and a number of other restrictions.

She stated this at a briefing today, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is waging a brutal, ruthless war, including against the civilian population of Ukraine. We need to maintain maximum pressure at this critical time. That is why today we are proposing a fifth package of sanctions," she said.

According to her, the EU will ban the export to Russia of semiconductors, machinery and transport equipment worth 10 billion euros.

Also, as the head of the European Commission added, Russian companies will be banned from participating in EU public procurement. Brussels will ban transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.

In addition, the EU will ban Russian courts from entering EU ports. A ban on imports of coal from Russia worth 4 billion euros a year is also being introduced. It is also a ban on entry into the EU for Russian and Belarusian road carriers.

Brieff von der Leyen ended with the words "Glory to Ukraine!".