Stoltenberg on atrocities of Russian troops in Bucha: We have evidence that these killings took place during occupation

NATO has evidence that the atrocities in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine took place when Russia controlled and is responsible for them.

This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have seen atrocities in Bucha and other cities in Ukraine. These atrocities took place during the period when Russia controlled these territories, so they are responsible. Secondly, we have information from many different sources, as well as from open sources, the media, commercial satellites, and they all testify to the same thing - that horrific atrocities were committed in various places in Ukraine and that it happened during the period when Russia controlled these territories, "Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of foreign ministers. NATO member countries.

The Secretary General expressed fears that there will be even more examples of killings of civilians, atrocities that are war crimes.

Stoltenberg said it was a war between Russian President Putin and he was fully responsible for it.

"He started this war of his own choosing, and he is responsible for the atrocities, the victims, all the consequences of the war that is happening every day in Ukraine," he said.

