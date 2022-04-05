Representatives of Russian politics, business and propagandists will be subject to new EU sanctions, - Borrel

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, announcing proposals for a fifth package of sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, said additional individual lists would include representatives of Russian politics, business and those who are "engaged in advocacy."

As reported byCensor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

"We are also expanding the sanctions list to include dozens of people from politics, business and advocacy, and more from the financial, military, industrial and transport sectors," the EU's high representative for foreign affairs said on Tuesday.

He said the new sanctions were not directed against the Russian people, but against the political and economic elites who support Russia's war in Ukraine.

The purpose of these sanctions, Borrel said in a statement issued in Brussels, is to stop the war in Ukraine.

Read more: NATO can quickly accept Finland and Sweden, there is no consensus on Ukraine - Stoltenberg