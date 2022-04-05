Zelensky in UN Security Council: Where is this security that Security Council should guarantee? Where is world for which UN was created?

The key task of the UN is to ensure and maintain peace. Now the UN Charter is violated from its first article.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during his speech at the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is destroying the internal unity of states, destroying state borders, pursuing a consistent policy of destroying ethnic and religious diversity," Zelensky added.

He spoke in detail about the atrocities of Russian troops in Bucha and other settlements in the Kyiv region.

"So where is the security that the Security Council has to guarantee? It is not there, although it is the Security Council. Where is the peace for which the UN was created? "It simply cannot work effectively. The world has seen what the Russian military has done in Bucha," Zelensky said.

"The world has yet to see what they have done in other occupied cities of our country. Geography may be different, but cruelty is the same, crimes are the same and responsibility must be inevitable," he added.

