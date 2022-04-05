Russian occupiers were leaked information about Kherson activists and members of anti-terrorist operation. More than a hundred people are now abducted, - mayor Kolykhayev

In Kherson, Russian servicemen were leaked information about local activists, as well as Ukrainian defenders who were in Donbas.

The mayor of Kherson Igor Kolykhaev told about it in an interview with "Ukrainian truth", reports Censor.NET.

"Also, their" well-wishers "completely merged the database on all activists who were in the city. They had personal files for each of my profile deputies, information conditionally from the pedigree of his wife to the nickname of any dog. The same applies to the Terror Defense and Kherson combatants who were in Donetsk and Luhansk, data on where they live and what they own, "said the mayor.

According to him, more than a hundred people have been abducted so far: "Currently, the Russian Guard, the FSB, which is "processing" activists and "working" on anti-terrorist operation, is completely here.

They know about everyone from start to finish. And that's why I can't understand exactly how the databases were destroyed when the SBU and the police left the city. That is, you can demonstratively burn personal files, but leave the server disks. More than a hundred people have now been abducted. Among them are activists, ex-servicemen, foreigners, and journalists. Some were released from captivity, and some are still being held. I don't know where exactly. "

"People are beaten, trying to break psychologically. Others, as they say, are not beaten, but try to persuade. He suggested that some people they" hold "for the future exchange for their prisoners of war," - said Kolykhaev.