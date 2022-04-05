Ukraine will build state that will be able to defend itself - Zelensky

Even if Ukraine signs the most powerful security agreement, Russia could come back again. Therefore, it is necessary to build a state that will be able to defend itself.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with representatives of the Ukrainian media, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the Head of State, during the negotiation process, the Ukrainian side, along with the so-called denazification, rejected Russia's demand for demilitarization.

"Even if we sign the most powerful agreement, we understand that Russia may return in two years. And if you and I accept that, we act accordingly," he explained.

In this regard, Ukraine will build a state that will be able to defend itself, which the Ukrainian side openly declares during the negotiations, Zelensky stressed.

At the same time, the President expressed his conviction that Ukraine could not be at war all the time while other countries were developing. Therefore, our state needs specific security guarantees.

According to the Head of State, everything depends on the guarantor countries ensuring the implementation of certain points.

