Reflecting full-scale war to point where it began on February 24 is definitely victory for us, - Zelensky

President Vladimir Zelensky will consider the first victory in this war to be maintaining Ukraine's sovereignty.

He stated this in an interview with Ukrainian media, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I really want us not to lose hundreds of thousands of people. Thirdly, there can be absolutely no talk about allowing Crimea to be called someone else's territory. It is only our territory, Ukrainian territory. Regarding this - such a compromise decision. And Donbass for me is Ukraine. And the fact that Russia recognized LNR and DNR as something - we must find a way out of this situation. We are like Ukraine. For us the maintenance of the status of these territories as Ukrainian is very important", - the Head of State noted.

According to the President, the withdrawal of Russian troops to the positions they had as of February 23, 2022, would be a victory.

I understand where we are, who we are, what kind of country we are, what we have lost, what we can lose, and what we have kept. I believe that reflecting a full-scale war back to the point where it started on February 24, 2022, is definitely a victory for us," Zelensky said.

