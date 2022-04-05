Russian occupants killed eleven civilians in two villages of Brovary district of Kyiv region - PGO office

In the village of Velyka Dymerka, Brovary District, Kyiv Region, Russian soldiers used firearms and artillery weapons to kill 11 civilians, and in the village of Bogdanovka, a local resident died of shrapnel wounds

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"During the investigation, it was established that 11 civilians were killed in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Brovary district, as a result of the use of firearms and artillery by the Russian military.

In the village of Bogdanovka, a local resident was killed by shrapnel wounds during the shelling of the settlement, " the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the agency, the Brovary District Prosecutor's Office has initiated criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Also, as stated in the report, on April 3, a civilian car exploded on the enemy mini between the villages of Rudnytske and Peremoha of Baryshyvka territorial community of Brovary district. "The driver of the vehicle was killed, another passenger was injured", - inform the prosecutor's office.

"Prosecutors of the Kiev region continue to record all war crimes of the aggressor country in order to bring the perpetrators to justice", - said in the message.

