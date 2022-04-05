It is important to maintain maximum pressure on Putin and Russia: EU reveals details of fifth sanctions package against Russia

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen revealed details of the fifth package of sanctions against Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the site of European Commision.

"At this critical moment, it is important to maintain maximum pressure on Putin and the Russian government. The four sanctions packages have hit hard and limited the Kremlin's political and economic options. We are seeing significant results. But obviously, considering events, we need to increase our pressure even more. Today we are proposing to take our sanctions a step further. We will make them broader and sharper, so that they cut even deeper into the Russian economy," von der Leyen said.

According to her, the fifth package has six areas:

- A ban on coal imports from Russia, with a volume of 4 billion euros per year;

- a complete ban on transactions for four key Russian banks, including VTB;

- a ban on Russian ships and vessels operated by Russia entering EU ports;

- an export ban, estimated at 10 billion euros, in areas particularly sensitive to Russia. These are exports of quantum computers or advanced semiconductors, as well as machinery and transport equipment;

- new bans on the import of certain goods, which will help close the gaps that have been found in the relationship between Russia and Belarus;

- a ban on the participation of Russian companies in public procurement in member states, or the exclusion of any financial support, European or national, to Russian state agencies.

Read more: Representatives of Russian politics, business and propagandists will be subject to new EU sanctions, - Borrel