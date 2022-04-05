The Czech Republic sent T-72 and BMP-1 tanks to Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Czech Republic sent several dozen T-72 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine to help defend against a Russian attack.

The Czech Republic handed over unmodernized Soviet-era T-72 tanks in its reserves free of charge. The Czech Army had about 90 tanks in storage, but is actively using about 30 upgraded vehicles.

Ukraine also received Czechoslovak-made infantry fighting vehicles (BMP-1).

The head of the Czech Parliament's Lower House Committee on European Affairs, MP Ondřej Beneši tweeted that deliveries of Czech BMPs and T-72 tanks to Ukraine are underway.

"Defense Minister Jana Černochová is worthy of great praise. This is something that is very much needed right now for the combat capability of the Ukrainian army. I believe that we will be able to continue these supplies," wrote the deputy, retweeting also the account OSINTdefender, which published photos of combat vehicles loaded on railway platforms.

