In Eastern direction on April 5 1 attack of invaders was repulsed, up to 80 occupants were destroyed, 4 tanks (1 captured), 9 armored personnel carriers, - OС "East"

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the aggressor in the area of responsibility of the Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

In particular, on April 5, Russian fascist troops launched 1 attack. Our artillery also fired on accumulations of personnel and equipment. During the battle our soldiers destroyed: personnel - 80; tanks - 4 (of them 1 was taken); APC - 9; BMP - 10; mortar - 1; BM-21 - 1; AP - 17; UAV - 1; fuel tankers - 2

Another time of heroic resistance comes to an end. Every day the enemy loses equipment and manpower. However, Russian propagandists will not tell us about this, in their parallel reality only "moving forward" and "without losses". In reality, the only direction they are moving in is the direction of the Russian warship.

Read more: Russian occupiers are trying to improve position of their units in Tavriya and Southern Bug operational areas, - Staff of Armed Forces