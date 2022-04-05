In Donbass, 9 enemy attacks were repulsed - 4 tanks, 24 units of armored vehicles, 5 artillery systems were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to successfully repulse enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated by press service of JFO Staff.

The report says: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the Joint Force Operation, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 24 units of armored and 20 units of automotive equipment, 5 enemy artillery systems.

Our soldiers also captured one Russian tank.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down six enemy drones.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically withstand the aggressor's invasion!".

