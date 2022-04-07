We have suffered significant military losses. This is tragedy, - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's losses in the war with Ukraine were "significant."

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in air of Sky News.

Asked whether the war was a humiliation for Russia, given the number of troops lost, he replied, "No, that's a misunderstanding of what's going on.

But in Russia's rare confession about how badly the war had gone, he admitted: "We have significant troop losses. And this is a huge tragedy for us."

