Ukrainian Air Defense Forces will shoot down Russian warplanes when trying to enter Transnistria, - General Staff

In case Russia intends to move military planes to the territory of the Transnistrian Moldovan republic, Ukrainian air defense forces will shoot down air targets.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, this was announced by Colonel Bohdan Senyk, head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian air defense forces will shoot down military and military transport aircraft from the Russian Federation over Ukrainian territory in case of attempts to transfer them to Tiraspol," the Chief of Staff emphasized.

We remind, on April 6, the General Staff of the AFU noted that the enemy is trying to improve the tactical situation in the South Bug direction. The use of the territory of the self-proclaimed Transnistrian Moldovan Republic to support the offensive operation in that direction is not excluded. Preparations are being made at the Tiraspol airfield to receive Russian planes.

