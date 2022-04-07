Cabinet of Ministers will soon impose embargo on trade with Russia - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the possibility of imposing an embargo on trade in goods from Russia.

He stated this in video message, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Yesterday during a meeting we discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the issue of Ukraine imposing an embargo on trade in goods from Russia. Ukraine has completely stopped import and export operations with the aggressor state since the beginning of the war. In the near future, we will consolidate it with government decisions, so that everyone understands the irreversibility of the termination of our relations with the aggressor state," the Head of the Government said.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine expects the world to impose a strong oil embargo.

Read more: European Parliament supports immediate ban on imports of gas, oil, coal and nuclear fuel from Russia