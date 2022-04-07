In Eastern direction, 6 attacks were repulsed, up to 90 occupants, 4 tanks and 1 plane were destroyed.

On April 7, Russian fascist troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian defenders' positions near Operational Command "East".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of ОC "East".

The report notes: "As a result of the fighting the enemy's losses amounted to: personnel - up to 90; tanks - 4; BMP - 5; AP - 9; aircraft - 1; UAV - 3

Another time of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the invasion of the Russian horde is approaching. The Kremlin bandits have not left their invading plans, so the Ukrainian soldiers continue the battle, destroy the enemy and every day bring closer the victory of Ukraine.

