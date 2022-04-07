Russia puts war into prolonged phase, into competition of resources, - Reznikov

Ukraine won the first round of the war, when intense contact battles were fought with troops, infantry and armored vehicles.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Defense Oleksii Reznikov in address to Ukraine's partner states, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to the Minister, it was possible to stop Russia largely thanks to the weapons that Ukraine received from its partners.

"However, Russia has made conclusions and changed its tactics. It is putting the conflict into a protracted phase and a different form. The number of contact battles is decreasing. The enemy is launching missile strikes, using aviation, massively using MLRS systems and long-range artillery. They are destroying our peaceful cities. Shelling is launched from the territory of Russia itself, Belarus, and the waters of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Under such conditions, the war moves into the phase of a competition of resources. Which in Russia are almost endless, compared to Ukraine. To win such a war, we need different assistance than we received before," Reznikov explained.

The Minister stressed that Ukraine seeks to liberate occupied territories as quickly as possible.

"We have to save our people from genocide. To do this, we need other weapons," he added.

Among the weapons we need are air defense systems and combat aircraft, long-range weapons and heavy artillery, tanks and armored vehicles, anti-ship missiles, and reconnaissance and strike drones.

