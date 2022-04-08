Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 169 children have been killed and 306 injured, - Office of Prosecutor General
According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, the most affected children were in the Kyiv region - 88, Donetsk - 81, Kharkiv - 75, Chernihiv - 50, Mykolaiv - 40, Luhansk - 35, Zaporizhia - 22, Kherson - 29, capital - 16, Sumy - 16, Zhytomyr - 15 regions, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by Censor.NET.
In the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, the body of a 15-year-old girl was found among the adult victims in a mass grave.
On April 7, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian military fired on a boat carrying 14 people. As a result, one child died and two others aged 4 and 16 were injured.
On April 6 and 7, two minors were injured in shelling by the occupiers of Severodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast.
As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 928 educational institutions were damaged. 84 of them were completely destroyed.