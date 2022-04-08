US has approved transfer of Stinger, Javelin and Switchblade drones to Ukraine

The United States has approved the transfer to Ukraine of thousands of Stinger and Javelin complexes, and hundreds of Switchblade kamikaze drones for protection in the war against Russia.

This is stated in the message of the US Department of Defense, as reported by Censor.NET.

The announcement of armaments came after the United States approved another $ 100 million in support of Ukraine.

The Pentagon has released a list of weapons that have already arrived in Ukraine and those that will be delivered.

The list of weapons for Ukraine includes:

More than 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

More than 5,000 anti-tank systems Javelin

More than 7,000 other anti-tank systems

Hundreds of tactical drones SwitchBlade

Four radars for tracking anti-artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles

Four anti-mortar radar systems

Armored highly mobile multipurpose wheeled vehicles

More than 50 million rounds

45 thousand sets of bulletproof vests and helmets

Laser-guided missile systems

Puma unmanned aerial vehicles

Night vision devices, thermal imaging and communication systems, optics

Commercial satellite imaging services.

According to CNN, the total US aid to Ukraine is about $ 1.7 billion since the Russian invasion. This amount includes $ 300 million approved under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which will purchase new weapons from defense contractors for shipment to Ukraine.



