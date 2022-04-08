Ten humanitarian corridors are planned for April 8, - Vereshchuk
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram.
Corridors are coordinated along the following routes:
Donetsk region:
▪️Mariupol - Zaporizhia (by own transport).
Zaporizhzhia region:
▪️Berdyansk - Zaporizhia (by own transport and buses).
▪️Tokmak - Zaporizhia (by own transport and buses).
Meeting place: st. Shevchenko, 5▪️Мелітополь – Запоріжжя (на власному транспорті).
In case the occupiers return the seized buses, the gathering place is the fire department №10.
▪️Energodar - Zaporizhia (by own transport).
The place of collection of cars will be announced by the local authorities.
Luhansk region:
▪️Severodonetsk - Bakhmut.
Meeting place: 28 Khimikiv Avenue.
▪️Lysychansk - Bakhmut.
Meeting place: RTI, 40 years of Victory, st. Saussure, 324.
▪️Popasna - Bakhmut.
Meeting place: st. Pervomaiskaya, 42.
▪️с. Hirske - Bakhmut.
Meeting place: st. Gagarin, 13.
▪️Rubezhne - Bakhmut.