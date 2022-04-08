UN restore presence of its humanitarian organizations in Kyiv

The UN will resume the presence of its humanitarian organizations in Kyiv after the temporary relocation of some of its branches to the West.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the representative of the UN Secretary-General Stefan Dujarric after the visit of the UN Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths to Ukraine, UN News reports.

The UN Under-Secretary-General reaffirmed his commitment to the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian assistance to all those in need.

"He (Griffiths) also said that after his temporary relocation, the UN would restore its humanitarian presence and leadership in Kyiv, which the Ukrainian authorities warmly welcomed," Dujarric said.

On Thursday, Griffiths visited the victims of the atrocities of the Russian military in Bucha and Irpin, where he was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina. He said he was shocked by Russia's crimes against humanity, which he saw with his own eyes in the suburbs of Kyiv.

Noting that the whole world was shocked by the pictures from the suburbs of Kyiv, Griffiths supported the call of the UN Secretary-General to conduct an immediate and independent investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Griffiths also met in Kyiv with Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Japarova.

Before traveling to Ukraine, Griffiths visited Moscow.