Occupiers damaged almost 2,400 civilian objects in Mykolayiv region

In Mykolayiv region, 2391 civilian objects were partially or completely damaged as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the region’s cities and villages.

This was reported by the press service of the administration on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"As of April 8, since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Mykolayiv region, 2,391 civilian objects have been partially or completely damaged.

housing facilities - 1774,

medical institutions - 23,

educational institutions - 124,

cultural institutions - 43,

objects of industrial enterprises - 18,

life support facilities: gas - 79, electricity - 197, water - 7, heat supply - 7,

other non-military facilities - 119 ", - said in a statement.

It is noted that the region is currently working to restore gas and electricity supply in the settlements affected by the war.

As of April 8 "Nikolayevoblenergo" repairs at 12 substations are carried out.

Also at the present power supply, water supply, and drainage in 83 settlements (in one - partially) of the Bashtansky and Nikolaev areas are stopped.

See more: Village of Novoselivka near Chernihiv was practically destroyed by airstrikes by occupiers - Kazansky. PHOTO

780 consumers are without a gas supply.