Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19 thousand people, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 700 tanks, and 1,891 armored vehicles

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 8, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.04 are approximately:

personnel - about 19,000 people,

tanks - 700 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1891 units,

artillery systems - 333 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 108 units,

Read more: The most important sanction against Russia is weapon for Ukraine, - Zelensky

air defense systems - 55 units,

aircraft - 150 units,

helicopters - 135 units,

automotive equipment - 1361 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 112.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.