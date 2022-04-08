208 residential buildings damaged in Kyiv, - City Administration

In Kyiv, 208 homes, 46 schools, 29 kindergartens and one orphanage have been damaged since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration on telegram.

"13 administrative buildings, two sports facilities, five social facilities, 17 healthcare facilities, 10 cultural facilities, and 48 transport infrastructure facilities were damaged," the statement said.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the accounting of damaged infrastructure is underway in the capital. After registration, specialists will determine the degree of damage, and a gradual recovery will begin.

