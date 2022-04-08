More than half of Ukrainians support ban of Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate

In Ukraine, there is growing support for the severance of ties between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) and the Russian Orthodox Church. At the same time, more than half of respondents (51%) believe that the state should completely ban its activities in Ukraine.

This is stated in the results of the national poll "Ukraine in the conditions of war", conducted by the sociological group "Rating" on April 6, as reported by Censor.NET

This initiative was supported by 74% of respondents on the day of the survey, while at the beginning of March this year - only 63%. Only 7% of respondents do not support this initiative.

At the same time, more than half of respondents (51%) believe that the state should completely ban the activities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine, but the ban is supported by two-thirds of respondents in the west and only 29% in the east. 21% of respondents support the deprivation of benefits and the abolition of leases of church premises.

At the same time, 20% are in favor of non-interference of the state in the affairs of the church - mostly in the east (35%) and south (25%).

The CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) survey surveyed 1,200 respondents over the age of 18 in all areas except the temporarily occupied territories. The sample is representative of age, sex, and type of settlement. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: not more than 2.8%.