Rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station: more than 30 dead and more than 100 wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS 18+

This morning the troops of the Russian Federation struck with the Iskander on the Kramatorsk railway station.

According to operative data, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the rocket attack on the Kramatorsk railway station.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

"This is a deliberate blow to the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," the statement said.



