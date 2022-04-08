In Odesa region, occupiers fired three missiles from Crimea, there are victims

Russia has launched three missile strikes from the occupied Crimea in the Odesa region. Information on the number of victims is being clarified. There are destroyed buildings.

This was announced by the officer of the Operational Command South Vladislav Nazarov, аs reported by Censor.NET.

"At night, from the territory of the Crimean peninsula, the enemy launched a missile strike with three guided missiles in the Odesa region. Two buildings were damaged, unfortunately, there are victims, their number is being clarified," the officer said.

According to him, sabotage groups in the border regions may also become more active.

"Against the background of missile strikes, the usual practice of the enemy is to intensify sabotage and reconnaissance groups, particularly in the border regions. The purpose of which is to increase the psychological pressure on the civilian population, to spread panic," Nazarov said.

The Russian naval group in the Black Sea, he added, continues to conduct reconnaissance, blocking Ukrainian ports and ships in them.