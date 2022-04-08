In occupied areas of Luhansk and Donetsk region prepare referendum on joining Russian Federation, - human rights activist Lysyansky. DOCUMENT

In the Russian-occupied districts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, political technologists from the United Russia party are conducting polls among officials of local administrations and people loyal to Russia. The poll is selective and confirms the support of the local population of the ruling regime of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by human rights activist Pavlo Lysyansky, director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Security, as reported by Censor.NET

In the future, the data of this poll will be passed to the Kremlin as proof that the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics are ready to join the Russian Federation.

"Residents close to the occupation administrations say the referendum will take place in the next 1.5 months. When conducting a survey, the interviewer is informed in advance of which places you need to check. "Then the data will be made public and allegedly say about the 'high support of Russia' among the local population, as a justification for this insane war," Lysyansky said.

Також він додає, що від джерел стало відомо: в окупованих РФ містах Луганської та Донецької областей масовано відбувається процес паспортизації місцевого населення. Паспорти РФ видають під загрозами репресій, у тому числі під час насильного вивезення українців. За даними російських відомств, близько 12 тисяч українців "в екстреному порядку" прийняли в громадянство Росії.