EU resume work of its mission in Kyiv, - Borrel

The European Union Delegation to Ukraine will resume work in Kyiv, from where it was evacuated on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion.

Censor.NET reports citing Spiegel.

According to the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrel, who is on a train to Kyiv together with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the mission will resume work in the Ukrainian capital with a small team. Matti Maasikas, the head of the EU delegation, is going to Kyiv with them.

"The visit and return of the ambassador should show that there is a government and missions of other countries in the capital of Ukraine," Borrel said.

He also announced that the EU would allocate 7.5 million euros to investigate Russian war crimes in Bucha and elsewhere.

