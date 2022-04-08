Occupiers fired at "Captain Belousov" icebreaker with civilian crew in Mariupol, there are dead and wounded, - Azov regiment

Last night, Russian occupation forces fired at the "Captain Belousov" icebreaker carrying civilian crew in the Mariupol trading port.

This was reported by the Azov regiment, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the shelling, one person was killed and several others were injured," the statement said.

Azov stressed that the occupiers continue to destroy the port of Mariupol, which includes foreign ships with crews.

"Captain Belousov" is the only icebreaker in Ukraine. It was launched in 1953. In 2009, the icebreaker was renovated. Every year during the winter navigation, "Captain Belousov" provides the passage of caravans of ships through the channel of the Coal Harbor and the Sea of Azov.

Read more: Оccupiers fired on Shostka district in Sumy region, there are wounded, - Zhyvytskyi