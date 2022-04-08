Britain is imposing sanctions on Putin's and Lavrov's daughters

The United Kingdom has imposed personal sanctions against the two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

This was reported by the press service of the British government, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine.".

"Ekaterina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, daughters of President Putin, and Ekaterina Sergeevna Vynokurova, daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, will be banned from entering and their assets frozen," the statement said.

It is noted that the sanctions were agreed with the United States.

The British government also notes that the analysis of previously imposed sanctions has a devastating effect on the Russian economy.

"The analysis shows that Russia is moving into the deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as estimates of Russia's GDP growth in 2022 now range from -8.5% to -15%. In the long run, experts predict that the economic blow will continue and GDP growth will slow as the country is cut off from Western technology. The Kremlin is facing a difficult choice at home due to its aggression abroad. Sanctions imposed in response to Putin's actions have provoked rapid inflation, while average consumer prices have risen by 8.67% since the invasion", the statement said.

According to the head of the British Foreign Office Liz Trass, the package of sanctions is hitting the Russian elite and members of their families, while degrading the Russian economy.

"But we need to do more. Under the G7, we are working with partners to end the use of Russian energy and further undermine Putin's ability to fund his illegal and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine. Together, we are tightening the ratchet of the Russian military machine, depriving Putin of sources of cash", said Tras.