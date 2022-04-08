Slovakia conveys S-300 anti-aircraft system to Ukraine: "Ukrainian people are bravely defending their country! It is our duty to help"

Slovakia handed over the C-300 air defense system to Ukraine. It is currently in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to TV Noviny.

The information about the transfer of the air defense system was confirmed by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger.

"The transfer of the system does not mean that the Slovak Republic has become part of the armed conflict in Ukraine. I also assure that the defense of the Slovak Republic is still provided and will be strengthened in the coming days by additional missile defense system of our allies," he said.

"The Ukrainian people are boldly defending their sovereign country and us. It is our duty to help, not to stay put and unaware of the loss of life during Russia's aggression," Heger said on Twitter.

Slovakia transferred the S-300 system at the request of Ukraine in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter on the Right to Self-Defense.